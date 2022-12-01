Ratings: Tree Lighting Tops Wednesday, Survivor Audience Eyes Season High

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center averaged 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, leading Wednesday in both measures and adding viewers versus last year. 2022 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

CBS | Survivor (5.1 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up to a season high in audience and was steady in the demo. The Amazing Race (3 mil/0.3) dipped on both counts.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4 mil/0.6) was steady with its season/ideally series? finale.

THE CW | Stargirl‘s mind-blowing penultimate episode ever (437K/0.1, read recap) dropped some eyeballs, while Kung Fu (390K/0.1) added some.

ABC | The Conners (4 mil/0.6, get casting scoop), Home Economics (1.9 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.3 mil/0.2) were all steady in the demo, while The Goldbergs (2.4 mil/0.3) and Abbott “One of the Best Shows of 2022” Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) dipped.

