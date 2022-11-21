Ratings: American Music Awards Slip vs. 2021, Waltons Audience Wanes

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s presentation of the American Music Awards on Sunday night averaged just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from last year’s early numbers (3.8 mil/1.0) to mark all-time lows. American Music Awards: List of Winners

Read our recaps of big moments from Kelly Rowland (tempering boos for Chris Brown), Pink (paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton John) and Dove Cameron (remembering the Colorado Springs shooting victims), and review the list of winners.

Elsewhere…..

NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s Chiefs/Chargers match-up drew 13.7 mil and a 3.5, up 23 and 9 percent from last week’s prelim numbers for Chargers/49ers.

THE CW | A Waltons Thanksgiving (590K/0.1) drew a markedly smaller audience than last year’s Homecoming TV-movie (960K/0.1).

FOX | The Simpsons drew 1.2 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North‘s 870K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1 mil/0.3 and Family Guy‘s 1.1 mil/0.4.

CBS | 60 Minutes drew the night’s best non-sports audience (8 mil). The Equalizer (5.7 mil), East New York (4.4 mil) and NCIS: LA (3.7 mil) each lost some viewers heading into next Sunday’s fall finales.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.