Pink Performs Olivia Newton-John Tribute at 2022 AMAs — Watch

Pink showed her hopeless devotion to the late, great Olivia Newton-John with a special performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. American Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

After opening the ceremony with the high-energy debut of her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” Pink returned to the AMAs stage later in the broadcast for a tribute to Newton-John, who died in August at the age of 73.

Introduced by Melissa Etheridge, Pink delivered an emotional rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” the Grease ballad made iconic by Newton-John in the 1978 flm.

Newton-John had a long, successful history at the American Music Awards. The “Physical” singer won 10 AMAs throughout her career, including four trophies for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist in 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1982. She was nominated for three additional awards.

Hit PLAY on the footage below to watch Pink’s performance, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

P!nk performing ‘Hopelessly devoted to you’ at tonight’s American Music Awards in honour of our beautiful Olivia 🕊️🤍#AMAs #AMAs2022 @AMAs pic.twitter.com/4y78al2j4v — Olivia Newton-John Videos (fan account) (@onjvideos) November 21, 2022

Though she has never taken home an American Music Award, Pink has received eight AMA nominations during her career: Favorite Soul/R&B New Artist (2001); Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist (2003); Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Missundaztood (2003); Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist (2013); Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist (2013, 2018 and 2019); and Tour of the Year for Beautiful Trauma World Tour (2019).

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, was broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to Pink, other high-profile performances include Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, Lil Baby, Tems, Wizkid and Yola. Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie is also performing, and will receive a special tribute from Ari Lennox, Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Pink’s performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.