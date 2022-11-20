Chris Brown Gets Booed at AMAs, Kelly Rowland Tells Audience to 'Chill Out'

Kelly Rowland came to Chris Brown‘s defense on Sunday while presenting him with Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. American Music Awards 2022: Full Winners List

Rowland’s announcement of Brown’s win elicited boos from several audience members at the Microsoft Theater, but the former Destiny’s Child singer was quick to shut them down.

“Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland began. Upon hearing the negative reactions, she replied, “Excuse me, chill out,” pointing a finger in the general area of the boos.

“I want to tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music,'” Rowland said. “And I want to tell him, ‘Thank you for being an incredible performer.’ I’ll take this award and bring it you. I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to every nominee in this category.”

Nominated against Brown in this category were Brent Faiyaz, Givēon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd.

Watch footage of the controversial moment below:

Brown, of course, has been an extremely controversial public figure ever since he was charged with assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009. The incident occurred while the couple was on their way to the Grammys. Brown pled guilty to felony assault.

