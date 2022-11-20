Dove Cameron Makes AMAs Debut With 'Boyfriend' Performance, Pays Tribute to Colorado Springs Shooting Victims

Schmigadoon!‘s own Dove Cameron took the American Music Awards stage for the first time on Sunday, treating viewers to a debut performance of her hit song “Boyfriend.” American Music Awards 2022: Full Winners List

Cameron earned her first American Music Award nomination this year for New Artist of the Year, a category she won earlier in the broadcast.

“Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” she said after accepting her trophy from Sheryl Lee Ralph. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be honest and to write music about it, and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported. I hope I can give you some semblance of that in my music. On the heels of what happened in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is.”

“I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project,” she continued. “You are made absolutely right, and you are so loved, and so held. And I want to thank you for supporting me.”

Watch footage of Cameron’s performance below, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available:

THE PERFROMANCEE OMGG DOVE CAMERON #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wdkTA9fZyj — Dove Cameron Charts (@DoveOnCharts) November 21, 2022

And what a year it’s been for Cameron. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week, she was gifted a RIAA platinum certification for “Boyfriend,” honoring the song’s millionth purchase.

“[‘Boyfriend’] was such a huge part of me finding my own identity and embracing my queerness,” Cameron told Clarkson. “And it makes me emotional every time I talk about it but, it was such a key to gate for me into stepping into myself wholly, in a way that I never knew if I was gonna be privileged enough to find those pieces of myself.”

Cameron recently followed up “Boyfriend” with “Bad Idea,” the second single off her upcoming (and extremely long-awaited) debut studio album.

Of course, Cameron’s musical chops have never been in question. Prior to focusing on her solo career, she lent her voice to countless TV projects, from Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise to NBC’s Hairspray Live!

In addition to Cameron, other high-profile AMAs performances include Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, Lil Baby, Pink, Tems, Wizkid and Yola. Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie is also performing, and is receiving a special tribute from Ari Lennox, Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Cameron’s performance, then grade her AMAs debut and drop a comment with your full review below.