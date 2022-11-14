Days of Our Lives' John Aniston Dead at 89 — Read Daughter Jennifer Aniston's Heartfelt Tribute

John Aniston, best known as Days of Our Lives‘ slick villain Victor Kiriakis, died Friday. He was 89.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Friends vet Jennifer Aniston, on her Instagram account Monday.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain,” she wrote. “And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time… Don’t forget to visit.”

Aniston first started playing Days‘ Victor in 1985. He appeared in the episode that aired Friday; given that there usually are months between when the daytime drama films episodes and when they air, Aniston likely will appear in more installments. (Update: Peacock has confirmed a release date for his last episode, which you can find here.)

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston, Days of Our Lives tweeted Monday. “We love you John. your legend will live on.”

His other TV roles included Mad Men, The Paul Reiser Show, American Dreams, Gilmore Girls, My Big Fat Greek Life, Diagnosis Murder, Kojak, Love of Life and Search for Tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Aniston was among the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the Daytime, Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle, News & Documentary and Children’s & Family Emmy Award ceremonies.