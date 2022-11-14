Days of Our Lives' John Aniston Dies: Peacock Sets Release Date for His Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives viewers will see Victor Kiriakis for the last time on Monday, Dec. 26, when the late John Aniston’s final episode begins streaming on Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Aniston’s death was announced by his daughter, Friends vet Jennifer Aniston, on her Instagram account Monday. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” she wrote. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain.” He was 89 years old.

In a new statement provided to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday refers to Aniston as “one of the best” — a Daytime TV “icon” whose passing is nothing short of a “profound loss” for the Days community:

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston. It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community. He, along with our Victor Kiriakis, will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.”

Aniston first started playing Days‘ Victor in 1985. He most recently appeared in the Nov. 11 episode. Earlier this year, he was among the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the Daytime, Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle, News & Documentary and Children’s & Family Emmy Award ceremonies.