Chicago Fire Shocker: Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Exiting #OneChicago and FBI Universes

#OneChicago is losing a key member.

Derek Haas, who currently serves as showrunner for both NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ FBI: International, is departing both shows when they wrap their current seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” Haas said in a statement.

Haas went on to say he “learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”

The writer/producer has been instrumental in both the #OneChicago and FBI universes for a decade. He co-created Chicago Fire in 2012 and helped develop its spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, and currently executive-produces all three shows. He is also the creator and executive producer for the FBI spinoff FBI: International.

No word yet on who will take the reins for FBI: International following Haas’ exit. (It earned a two-season renewal from CBS in May, so it’s already set to return for Season 3.) Meanwhile, Andrea Newman still serves as co-showrunner on Chicago Fire, currently airing its 11th season on NBC.

Haas’ departure comes after several other major exits, including Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer, Chicago Med’s Brian Tee and FBI: Most Wanted’s Julian McMahon.

