Ratings: The Resident Audience Eyes Season High, La Brea Rises, Feds Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise tied for the nightly demo win, while the former also delivered Tuesday’s largest audience (with CBS in rerun mode). The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

NBC | The Voice (with 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, read recap) and New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3) were both steady week-to-week, while La Brea (3.5 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked up in both measures.

ABC | BiP (2.6 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.8 mil/0.2) ticked down.

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and Monarch (1.8 mil/0.2, read post mortem) both added viewers and were steady in the demo, with the former’s Episode 100 hitting a season high in audience.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to sports preemptions, The Winchesters (542K/0.1) and Professionals (271K/0.0) are currently up in audience.

