Nancy Drew to End With Season 4; EPs Promise 'Worthy and Resonant Payoff'

The CW announced Monday that Nancy Drew will end with its upcoming fourth season. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a statement. “Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Added series star Kennedy McMann: “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Nancy Drew is the third CW drama set to end its run during the 2022-23 broadcast season, along with fellow veterans The Flash and Riverdale. The news comes as the young-skewing network faces an uncertain fate: Local-TV giant Nexstar Media Group recently acquired a 75 percent ownership stake in The CW, with plans to target older viewers and add low-cost, unscripted programming. Longtime network president Mark Pedowitz departed The CW shortly after the acquisition was finalized.

With Nancy Drew, The Flash and Riverdale on their way out, that leaves All American, All American: Homecoming, Kung Fu, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Walker, the recently launched Walker Independence and The Winchesters, and the soon-to-launch Gotham Knights as The CW’s only remaining, non-acquired scripted originals. (Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift was cancelled after one season earlier this year.)

