Tom Swift Cancelled After One Season

The CW is ending Tom Swift‘s mission early, canceling the Nancy Drew spinoff after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Through its first five episodes, Tom Swift has averaged 360,000 total viewers and barely a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), Among the original dramas that The CW has aired this season and into summer, it outperforms only Dynasty and In the Dark, both of which were also cancelled and are in the midst of their final seasons.

TVLine readers gave Tom Swift‘s May 31 series premiere an average grade of “C,” with 65 percent expressing an interest in staying tuned.

Based on the classic book series about a young inventor/detective, The CW’s updated Tom Swift starred Tian Richards as a Black gay billionaire on a quest to find his father following a space mission gone wrong. The series also starred Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilson, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones. LeVar Burton provided the voice of Barclay, Tom’s trusty (and occasionally sassy) A.I.

Richards was first introduced as Tom in a 2021 episode of Nancy Drew, after which The CW gave a series order to a Tom-led spinoff.

Deadline was the first to report Tom Swift‘s cancellation.

TVLine's Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Tom Swift's cancellation.