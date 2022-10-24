Netflix Animated Comedy Bad Crimes, With Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, Cancelled Midway Through Production

Netflix is now cancelling shows before we even get a chance to see them.

The streaming giant has pulled the plug on the upcoming adult animated comedy Bad Crimes, featuring the voices of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, midway through production, our sister site Variety reports.

Byer (Grand Crew) and Lapkus (Orange Is the New Black) were set to star as “two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible,” per the official synopsis. The series — which was first announced back in January — hailed from Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, who previously teamed up on King of the Hill.

Netflix has been criticized in recent years for dropping the cancellation axe on its original series too early. Last month, it also scrapped its planned comic book adaptation Grendel before it aired, and fan favorites like The Baby-Sitters Club and Resident Evil met a similar fate earlier this year after brief runs. Byer has faced this before: Her Netflix baking competition Nailed It! shut down production on its planned Halloween episodes earlier this year after crew members went on strike in hopes of securing a union contract.