Resident Evil Cancelled at Netflix

That’s a wrap for Resident Evil at Netflix.

The apocalyptic series has been cancelled after one season, TVline has confirmed. (Our sister site Deadline was the first to report the news.)

Resident Evil centered on Dr. Albert Wesker’s (played by Lance Reddick) creation of the pharmaceutical drug Joy (containing the T-virus) and the apocalyptic aftermath it creates 14 years later.

The eight-episode series followed Albert’s daughter Jade Wesker (Charlie’s Angels’ Ella Balinska) in her fight for survival in a “world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures,” per the official synopsis. Amid this absolute carnage, Jade is “haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph).”

Season 1 ended with Albert sacrificing himself in 2022 to help Jade and Billie escape from Evelyn after it was revealed that Billie had been infected with the T-virus. Before dying, Albert left his teenage daughters an address for Ada Wong, telling them to seek her out. Meanwhile, in 2036, Billie shot Jade in the stomach and kidnapped her daughter Bea after watching Jade’s giant, genetically modified crocodile refuse to harm the young girl.

When it comes to a plan for the series, showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine that he had outlined a beginning, middle and end to the story.

“Whether that’s two seasons or three seasons or four seasons or five seasons, we’ll let the audience dictate to us,” Dabb said. “I will say that the deeper we get into it, the more story we’re finding as we bring in more elements from the games and expand these worlds and these characters.”

