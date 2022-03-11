The Baby-Sitters Club Cancelled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

The Baby-Sitters Club will have to find a new way to make some spending money: Netflix has cancelled the middle school dramedy after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the classic Ann M. Martin book series, The Baby-Sitters Club centered on a group of middle school friends who start a baby-sitting service in their hometown of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Malia Baker starred as the girls, with Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein playing the mother and stepfather of Grace’s character Kristy. Rachel Shukert served as creator and showrunner.

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be,” Shukert said in a statement. “It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

Debuting on Netflix in July 2020, The Baby-Sitters Club was renewed for a second season three months later. Season 2 debuted last October; read our finale recap here. The cancellation caps the show’s run at a total of 18 episodes.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss spending time with The Baby-Sitters Club? Share your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.