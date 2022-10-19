The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovksi Talk Ep 7's Poignant Barn Scene: 'June Is Serena's Biggest Ally, Believe It or Not' — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 7 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

If you happened to have “June coaches Serena through labor in a barn” on your Gilead Bingo card, congrats: This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale really paid off.

In the highly emotional hour, Elisabeth Moss’ June wound up having to help Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena give birth in a barn in No Man’s Land. The former handmaid then had to figure out how to get a feverish Serena and her son, Noah, to a hospital — which she did successfully. But not long after they arrived, Serena was arrested for crossing Canada’s borders illegally; immigration officials informed the increasingly hysterical new mother that she would be separated from her newborn because the detention facility did not have childcare capabilities. As Serena’s sobs grew louder, June realized that her husband, Luke, had helped put the arrest into action. (Read a detailed recap here.)

“This season really is all about Serena protecting her baby, protecting the baby from June and the Wheelers and whomever else,” Strahovski tells TVLine in the video above, adding that the moment that Serena shoots Ezra in Episode 6 and the events that follow in Episode 7 were the “most complicated sequence this season.” And we get deeper into the birth and its aftermath with Moss, who reflects on June’s inability to kill Serena and the emotions behind that choice.

“Violence is a complicated thing that we explore on the show. And I think when it comes down to it, the violence that she inflicted on Fred didn’t make her feel better,” Moss says. “It didn’t solve anything. It didn’t do anything. Violence is not the answer.”

We also get into whether Noah’s entrance into the world was more or less intense to shoot than the Washington Monument fight in Season 3 was, and we learn what causes Moss to assert that “June is Serena’s biggest ally, believe it or not.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Moss and Strahovski talk about the episode, then hit the comments with your thoughts!