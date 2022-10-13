Wednesday Ratings: Rain-Delayed MLB, Chicago Fire Lead Night

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the Wednesday afternoon NLDS Game 2 between the Braves and Phillies was rain-delayed into primetime, where it led in the demo with a 0.7 average, while drawing 3.5 million total viewers.

NBC’s Chicago Fire (6.9 mil/0.6) copped the night’s largest audience, meanwhile, even as it, Med (6.3 mil/0.5) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6, read post mortem) all dipped week-to-week.

CBS’ Survivor (4.8 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped, while The Real Love Boat (1.9 mil.0.3) and The Amazing Race (2.3 mil/0.3) both held pretty steady.

Over on ABC, The Conners (3.5 mil/0.4, read recap), The Goldbergs (2.3 mil/0.3) and Abbott Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) all dipped, while Home Economics (1.9 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) were steady.

Pending adjustment due to assorted preemptions, The CW’s Stargirl (540K/0.1) and Kung Fu (434K/0.1) are both currently up in viewers. But again, preemptions.

