Brandy Updates Fans Following Medical Scare, Queens Star Says She's 'Getting the Rest I Need'

Music and TV star Brandy is thanking her supporters for “sending love and light” her way after a medical incident earlier this week.

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” the Queens and Moesha actress posted to social media Wednesday evening. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Per TMZ, Brandy was taken to a hospital Tuesday after emergency medical services were summoned to her California home. TVLine has reached out to Brandy’s representatives for additional comment.

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

The singer/songwriter, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, has had a robust TV career. Though best known for heading up the late ’90s/early 2000s UPN sitcom Moesha, her small-screen resume also includes 90210, Drop Dead Diva, The Game, Zoe Ever After, Star and Cinderella.

She most recently played Naomi aka “Xplicit Lyrics” opposite rapper Eve (Barbershop), Naturi Naughton (Power) and Nadine Velazquez (Major Crimes) in ABC’s short-lived drama Queens, which followed a ’90s hip-hop girl group as it reunited decades after its huge success and dramatic break-up. Despite its fun and flirty take on the music business, the show never truly found an audience; ABC cancelled Queens following its Season 1 finale in May.