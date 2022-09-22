Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer

The first trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 appears to be setting the stage for the conscious uncoupling of Meredith and Nick.

In the just-released promo above — which arrives two weeks ahead of the ABC medical drama’s Oct. 6 return — Scott Speedman’s Nick (back from Minnesota) announces, “It’s been six months.” Ellen Pompeo’s Mer, meanwhile, ominously adds, “It’s been a very difficult six months.”

Of course, the duo’s possible parting of the ways was essentially foreshadowed over the summer when news broke that Pompeo would be drastically scaling back her presence on Grey’s this season. According to sources, Pompeo is set to depart after roughly a half-dozen episodes, before turning up again next May for the Season 19 finale. (The actress will spend her time away from Grey Sloan producing and starring in an as-yet-untitled limited series for Hulu.)

Earlier this month, Pompeo assured fans that Grey’s is “going to be just fine without me,” adding. “I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.”

To help fill the looming Meredith void, Grey’s is introducing a slew of rookies — all of whom are prominently featured in the above trailer. Also appearing in the video: Chandra Wilson’s Bailey, who tendered her resignation in the Season 18 finale. When asked about her surprise return, she responds, “I heard about the new class.”

Watch the trailer above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements.