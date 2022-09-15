Star Wars Series The Acolyte Adds The Good Place Alum Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto is going to another good place: the Star Wars spinoff universe.

The Good Place alum has been cast in The Acolyte, our sister site Variety reports.

The Acolyte is a Star Wars mystery-thriller set about a century before The Phantom Menace, in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” The project was first announced back in 2020.

Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen, The Hate U Give) was officially cast as The Acolyte‘s lead in July. Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) reportedly joined the production in early September. And a short time later, Squid Game star — and now Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy winner — Lee Jung-jae reportedly was cast as the series’ male lead

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will serve as executive producer, writer and showrunner on the series, which is slated to start production this fall. No premiere date has been set.

In addition to playing Jason Mendoza on all four seasons of The Good Place, Jacinto’s TV work includes Nine Perfect Strangers, Roadies, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Good Doctor, Wayward Pines, Once Upon a Time, Supernatural and The 100.