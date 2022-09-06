Star Wars Series The Acolyte Casts Jodie Turner-Smith in Mystery Role

Jodie Turner-Smith may soon be booking a flight to a galaxy far, far away: The actress is in talks to join Amandla Stenberg in Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte, according to our sister site Deadline.

No details on Turner-Smith’s character are available yet, but we do know that The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set about a century before The Phantom Menace, in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” The project was first announced back in 2020.

Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen, The Hate U Give) was officially cast as the lead in July. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will serve as executive producer, writer and showrunner on the series, which is slated to start production this fall. No premiere date has been set.

Turner-Smith has made a name for herself with roles in well-received indie films like Queen & Slim (opposite Daniel Kaluuya) and After Yang (opposite Colin Farrell). After making her TV debut on True Blood, she went on to recur on TNT’s The Last Ship and Syfy’s Nightflyers. She also played the title role in the British miniseries Anne Boleyn, now available to stream on AMC+.

