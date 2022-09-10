Big Shot Season 2 Trailer: Coach Korn Feels the Pressure, as Westbrook Goes Co-Ed — Get October Release Date

Coach Korn is getting back in the game.

Disney+ announced Saturday that Season 2 of John Stamos‘ Big Shot will arrive Wednesday, Oct. 12, with all 10 episodes available to binge on premiere day. TVLine, meanwhile, has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reveals that the Westbrook School for Girls is going co-ed (!), and teases a potential love connection between Marvyn and Holly (played by Glee‘s Jessalyn Gilsig).

For the uninitiated: Big Shot centers on Stamos’ Marvyn Korn. After getting ousted from the NCAA, Korn takes a coaching job at the above-mentioned Westbrook, overseen by dean Sherilyn Thomas (Community‘s Yvette Nicole Brown). What's New on Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and More

In Season 2, “Korn returns to Westbrook with a new fire, ready to show that his basketball team belongs in D-2 and that he’s still the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA,” according to the official synopsis. “Marvyn’s latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava, a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.”

In addition to Big Shot, Disney+’s fall slate includes original series Dancing With the Stars (Sept. 19), Andor (Sept. 21), The Santa Clauses (Nov. 16) and National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14), as well as highly anticipated movie sequels Hocus Pocus 2 (Sept. 30) and Disenchanted (Nov. 24).

Will you be watching Big Shot Season 2 on Oct. 12? Hit the comments with your reactions to the trailer.