Disenchanted Trailer: Amy Adams' Fairy Tale Life Has Gone 'Terribly Wrong' in Disney+ Sequel — Watch Video

Fairy tales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, as Amy Adams’ Giselle learns in the newly released trailer for Disenchanted.

Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, Nov. 24, the Enchanted sequel movie features original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The above sneak peek — which was released in conjunction with the D23 Expo — also offers a glimpse at new additions Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

The movie picks up 15 years after Giselle (Adams) and Robert’s (Dempsey) wedding, “but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life,” per the official synopsis. “Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

“I wished for a fairy tale life, and it’s all gone terribly wrong,” Giselle declares in the trailer.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the long-awaited follow-up to Enchanted (which came out in 2007!).