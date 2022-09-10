National Treasure Sequel Series Trailer Features Nod to MIA Nicolas Cage — Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

The National Treasure sequel series won’t stay buried much longer. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 14, with its first two episodes.

In addition, the streamer dropped a new trailer, which features the return of franchise vet Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky and the introduction of Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.”

Though Nicolas Cage does not appear, we do get an Easter egg in the form of the ocular device used by Ben Gates in the original 2004 motion picture.

Edge of History centers on Lisette Alexis’ Jess, “a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” according to the official logline. Rounding out the ensemble are Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jordan Rodrigues (The Fosters) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand; and special guest star Justin Bartha, reprising his big-screen role as Riley Poole.

