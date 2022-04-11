National Treasure Movie Franchise Vet to Reprise Role in Disney+ Series

Disney+’s National Treasure series will feature at least one familiar face from the film franchise.

Justin Bartha, who co-starred in both 2004’s National Treasure and 2007’s National Treasure: Book of Secrets, is set to guest-star in the Disney+ series. Bartha will reprise his role as Riley Poole, a computer expert, resident genius and best friend of Benjamin Franklin Gates (played on the big screen by Nicolas Cage).

Described as “an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise,” the Disney+ series follows Jess (Lisette Alexis of the web series Total Eclipse), a young, brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

As previously announced, the series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed (Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die who is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend on this quest; Jordan Rodrigues (The Fosters) as Ethan, a childhood friend who has loved Jess since the day they met; Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories; Jake Austin Walker (DC’s Stargirl) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) stars as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Bartha’s previous TV credits include The New Normal, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, The Good Fight (as U.S. Attorney Colin Morello) and, most recently, Godfather of Harlem (where he plays Robert Morgenthau, U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York).