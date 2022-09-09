Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters (and Billy Butcherson!) Run Amok Once More in Disney+ Sequel Trailer

From the woods to the streets to the aisles of Walgreens, there’s not a corner of Salem, Mass. that’s safe from the Sanderson sisters’ mayhem in a new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer.

As part of this year’s D23 Expo, Disney+ on Friday released a longer glimpse at its upcoming sequel to the beloved 1993 movie, which reveals more of Winifred, Sarah and Mary’s antics when they’re conjured 29 years after the original film.

First executed in the 17th century, the Sanderson sisters return to Salem looking for revenge in Disney+’s sequel, and it falls on three high school students “to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve,” per the official logline.

In addition to fresh footage of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in their memorable roles, the trailer also introduces Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham as a witch who knew the Sandersons when they were teenagers. Plus, if you’re a fan of the original film, you’ll want to watch the trailer all the way to the end for an appearance by self-proclaimed “good zombie” Billy Butcherson, played once again by Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery).

Hocus Pocus 2 drops on the streamer Friday, Sept. 30. Check out the full trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions!