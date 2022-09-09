Big Sky Adds Angelique Cabral

Maggie‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound.

The actress is joining Big Sky‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles.

Beau talked about his former wife in the Season 2 finale, when he said that she married “some rich tech dude who owns a ranch just south of town” and that Beau had followed them — as well as his daughter — to Helena. He also admitted to Cassie that he’s still in love with Carla. (Read a full recap.)

In addition, TVLine can confirm that previously announced new cast member Henry Ian Cusick (Lost, MacGyver) is the aforementioned tech dude, aka Avery, and that he and stepdaughter Emily (aka Beau’s daughter) — as well as Carla — take part in an ill-fated glamping trip run by wilderness guide Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire).

“As you can imagine, it’s going to pull Beau in,” Reid says.

In addition to the ill-fated Maggie, Cabral’s other TV work includes: Undone, Grace and Frankie, Life in Pieces, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS: Los Angeles and Enlisted.

Big Sky‘s third season, subtitled Deadly Trails, will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10/9c.