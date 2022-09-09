Maggie Cancelled After 1 Season at Hulu

Perhaps Maggie‘s titular psychic already saw this news coming: Hulu has cancelled the romantic comedy after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Although streamers rather famously do not disclose viewership/”ratings,” it is worth nothing that in the weeks since Maggie‘s July 6 debut, it has not once cracked the Top 10 on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals (whereas Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has been a steady presence).

The series — which was originally produced for ABC before moving to the streamer — starred Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) as the aforementioned Maggie, who gets a glimpse of her own potential romantic future with sweet history teacher Ben (The Baker and the Beauty‘s David Del Rio). There’s just one catch: Maggie also had a vision of him marrying his longtime girlfriend Jessie (The Carrie Diaries‘ Chloe Bridges).

The cast also included Nichole Sakura (Superstore) as Maggie’s best friend Louise; Ray Ford (Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23) as Maggie’s psychic Angel; Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld) as Ben’s sister Amy and brother-in-law Dave; and Kerri Kenney (Reno 911!, Superstore) and Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek) as Maggie’s slightly oddball parents, who own the duplex she (and Ben and Jessie) reside in.

Our sister site Variety was first to report the cancellation. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!