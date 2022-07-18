Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline.

The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his mom’s outdoors trips.

Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Doom Patrol) will play Luke and Paige, a young couple from New York who join Sunny’s trip to celebrate his birthday. Finally, Seth Gabel (Salem, Fringe) will play Walter, a recluse who lives in the Montana wilderness and has “an unpredictable nature.” (Uh-oh.)

Plus, cast member J. Anthony Pena, who plays deputy Mo Poppernak, has been promoted to series regular after recurring last season.

Big Sky has already welcomed a host of new cast additions for Season 3: Along with McEntire, Jensen Ackles will be a series regular next season after making his debut as new sheriff Beau Arlen in the Season 2 finale. It also moves to a new night this fall, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on ABC.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Season 3, Big Sky fans? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.