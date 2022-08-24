Nicole Beharie Joins The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie is headed to UBA. New on Streaming

In what marks her most high-profile TV gig since leaving Fox’s Sleepy Hollow in 2016, Beharie has joined the Season 3 cast of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Beharie will play Christina Hunter, “a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show,” according to the official character breakdown. “Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup* with good-humored irreverence.”

* The Teacup, according to November 2019 article in Architectural Digest, is the name of the show-within-a-show’s plexiglass anchor desk.

She joins a star-studded ensemble that includes the above-mentioned Aniston and Witherspoon, as well as Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies and fellow Morning Show newcomer Jon Hamm.

As previously reported, Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) will take over as showrunner, replacing Kerry Ehrin in the role.

Beharie’s breakout role came in 2013, when she was cast as leftenant Abbie Mills in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. She departed the supernatural procedural at the end of Season 3, at which point the series underwent a soft reboot ahead of its fourth (and final) season.

Following her Sleepy Hollow departure, Beharie headlined the critically acclaimed film Miss Juneteenth. On the small screen, she has appeared in episodes of Black Mirror, Little Fires Everywhere, Monsterland, Scenes From a Marriage and Solos. She’ll next be seen opposite Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in the movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, which begins streaming Friday, Sept. 2 on Peacock.

