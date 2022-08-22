Julianna Margulies Officially Returning to The Morning Show in Season 3

Julianna Margulies‘ Morning Show anchor is staying put.

Apple TV+ announced Monday that the Emmy winner — who joined The Morning Show in Season 2 as Laura Peterson, UBA News talking head and crush interest for Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley — will be back for the series’ upcoming third season in a recurring capacity.

As previously reported, Season 3 will mark the arrival of Mad Men vet Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA.” It will also feature a big change behind the scenes, with Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) replacing Kerry Ehrin as showrunner.

“Laura operates absolutely differently than any of the characters that you see in that show, because she is 100 percent comfortable in her skin,” Margulies previously told TVLine. “She’s the only character, I think, on the show that has no skeletons in her closet. Everything is out in the open, and she’s at the top of her game without any fear of anyone taking that away from her.”

The Morning Show‘s polarizing second season marked the end of the road for Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler, who in Season 1 had been outed as a habitual sexual abuser and fired from the titular morning show. Mitch spent most of Season 2 in Italy where, after a visit from his former co-anchor Alex (played by Jennifer Aniston), he died in a car accident that took place around the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.