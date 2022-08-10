Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show as 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3

Goodbye Steve Carell, hello Jon Hamm! New on Streaming

The Mad Men star has joined The Morning Show Season 3 in a “key role” opposite Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, TVLine has learned.

Hamm will play Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit,” according to the official character breakdown. (What are the chances his first order of business is shuttering dead-on-arrival streaming service UBA+?)

In addition, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Season 3 will begin production later this month. As previously reported, Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) will take over as showrunner, replacing Kerry Ehrin in the role.

The Morning Show‘s polarizing second season saw the death of Carell’s Mitch Kessler, who in Season 1 had been outed as a habitual sexual abuser and fired from the titular morning show. Mitch spent most of Season 2 in Italy where, after a visit from his former co-anchor Alex (played by Aniston), he died in a car accident that took place around the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Hamm, of course, is best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Don Draper on AMC’s Mad Men, which ended its seven-season run in 2015. He recently signed on to star in Season 5 of the FX anthology Fargo, and voices the lead character in Fox’s forthcoming animated series Grimsburg, which is set to premiere in 2023. This fall, he’ll headline Confess, Fletch, which is due out in theaters (and video on-demand) on Friday, Sept. 16, before its Showtime debut on Friday, Oct. 28.

