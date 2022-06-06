Fargo: Jon Hamm to Star in Season 5

Jon Hamm is back in his prestige TV wheelhouse: The Mad Men veteran will star in the upcoming fifth season of Fargo, FX announced on Monday.

Character details are sketchy at this point, but Hamm will play a character named Roy. Season 5 — which was officially announced back in February — will be set in the year 2019, with the official logline asking, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Also joining the Season 5 cast: Ted Lasso‘s Juno Temple as a character named Dot, and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) as a character named Lorraine.

Hamm, of course, is best known for playing philandering ad man Don Draper in the AMC drama Mad Men, a role that earned him eight Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series, with a win in 2015. Since then, Hamm’s TV roles have leaned towards comedy, with a recurring role as cult leader Richard Wayne Gary Wayne on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and a voice role on the Fox cartoon Bless the Harts. He currently stars alongside Tom Cruise in the big-screen sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Noah Hawley returns as writer and showrunner of Fargo‘s fifth season. The FX crime anthology, based on the 1996 Coen brothers film, has piled up 55 Emmy nominations across its first four seasons, with a win for Outstanding Miniseries in 2014. Season 4, starring Chris Rock as a 1950s Kansas City crime boss, aired in the fall of 2020.

Does this cast get you excited for Season 5, Fargo fans? Hit the comments to share your thoughts, why dontcha?