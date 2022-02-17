Fargo Renewed for Season 5 at FX

FX is going back to Fargo again.

The cable network has renewed Noah Hawley’s series for Season 5, the network announced Thursday.

The anthology drama’s fifth installment will be set in 2019. As for the story, the season’s official logline mysteriously asks: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

“Noah and Warren [Littlefield, executive producer] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo, and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment, via statement.

In a separate statement, MGM president of scripted television Michael Wright added, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television… We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Fargo Season 4 consisted of a 1950s-era, Kansas City-set mob story that starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw and Jack Huston.

Season 1 took place primarily in Minnesota and North Dakota, with a timeline spanning from January 2006 to February 2007, and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, and Martin Freeman; Season 2 went back in time to 1979 South Dakota, and starred Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart and Ted Danson; Season 3 was set in Minnesota between 2010 and 2011, and starred Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Goran Bogdan and David Thewlis.

Are you excited about a new season of Fargo? Sound off in the comments!