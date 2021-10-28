Jon Hamm to Voice Small-Town Detective in Fox Animated Series

RELATED STORIES Monarch: Susan Sarandon Heads Up a Country Music Dynasty in First Trailer for Fox's Midseason Soap — Watch

Jon Hamm is absolutely unrecognizable in his latest leading TV role — and not just because he’s playing a cartoon.

The smooth-talking Mad Men alum will voice “misanthropic” detective Marvin Flute in Fox’s Grimsburg, set to premiere sometime in 2023, the network announced on Thursday.

According to the show’s official logline, “Marvin Flute may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.”

“I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe — a universe I have been actively watching since the early nineties,” Hamm said in a statement. “The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

Adds Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn, “As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, Grimsburg‘s wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation Fox comedy. And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm’s breakout role as a leading man.”

In addition to voicing the main character, Hamm will also executive-produce Grimsburg alongside Connie Tavel, showrunner Chadd Gindin, and Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group. Series creators Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel are also on board as co-executive producers.

Will you be taking a closer look at Grimsburg?