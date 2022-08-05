The Flash's Grant Gustin Reacts to 'Bittersweet' End Date News: 'I'm Excited to Finish on Our Terms'

Four days after it was announced that The Flash will conclude with its upcoming ninth season, Grant Gustin is addressing fans about the “bittersweet” end date announcement. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

In an Instagram video published Friday, the CW series’ titular star said, “It’s been an incredible nearly 10 years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys, the fans, the people who love the show. That’s the only reason we’ve been able to go as long as we have.

“I’m really excited to get to do this one more time, finish on our terms,” he continued. “I’m going to enjoy every minute of it, as much as I can…. I couldn’t be more honored to be associated with this character, probably for the rest of my life and career. It is seriously a true honor.

“Thank you again for supporting us,” Gustin concluded. “I hope you enjoy this last season. I know I’m going to enjoy making it.”

The Flash‘s truncated 13-episode farewell season will bow in early 2023 on The CW.

Heading into Season 9, Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker will be the lone remaining original cast members, with Jesse L. Martin stepping down as a series regular to headline an NBC pilot. With Gustin’s inking of a new deal, back in January, to continue as Barry/the scarlet speedster, the longest-running Arrowverse series scored its Season 9 pickup.