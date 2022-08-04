Welcome to Flatch: Jaime Pressly Joins Season 2 Cast as Divorced Realtor

Jaime Pressly is roughing it on network TV again: The My Name Is Earl alum has joined the cast of Fox’s Welcome to Flatch ahead of its upcoming Season 2, our sister site Variety reports.

Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown of Flatch after a bad divorce. “She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time,” per the official description.

Welcome to Flatch is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows the oddball residents who live in the small Ohio town of Flatch. It debuted in March with a 14-episode freshman season, earning a surprise renewal in May. Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c, ahead of Call Me Kat‘s third season.

Pressly played Earl’s mean ex-wife Joy on NBC’s My Name Is Earl, earning an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy in 2007. She joined the cast of the CBS sitcom Mom in its second season as wealthy socialite Jill Kendall, becoming a series regular in Season 3 and remaining with the cast until its series finale last year.

Does the addition of Pressly make you want to say Welcome to Flatch? Share your thoughts on the casting news in a comment below.