She-Hulk Changes Up Its Weekly Release Plan — Get New Premiere Date

Tatiana Maslany will now “She-Hulk out” every Thursday, it was announced today ahead of Disney+’s appearance at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Marvel TV Status Report: The Latest on 9 Shows!

The news comes a little over a year after Disney+ switched its default release day for new episodes from Fridays to Wednesdays.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a result will now debut a day later, on Aug. 18, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

The live-action Marvel Studios production stars Orphan Black‘s Maslany as Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases who must navigate the complicated life of a single, thirtysomething who also happens to be a green, 6-foot-7 Hulk. (As revealed in a recent sneak peek, Jennifer acquired her Hulk powers from cousin Bruce Banner after an accidental co-mingling of blood.)

The nine-episode comedy series costars MCU vets Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce/Smart Hulk), Tim Roth (as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination) and Benedict Wong (as Wong), as well as Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Ginger Gonzaga (Wrecked) as Jennifer’s bestie Nikki Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva) as Mallory, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania, Jon Bass (Miracle Workers) and Josh Segarra (Arrow).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Corporate) serves as as head writer on She-Hulk, while Kat Coiro and Anu Valia split the directing duties.

