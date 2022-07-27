She-Hulk's Tweaked Origin Story Revealed by New Disney+ Teaser

The origin of Jennifer Walters’ big, green powers has been revealed by a new featurette for Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Every Way Disney+ Series Changed the MCU

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 17, the nine-episode comedy series follows Jennifer Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — as she navigates “the complicated life of a single, thirtysomething who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

In the comic books, Jennifer came about her powers via a proper, life-saving blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. But a new promo video shared by ETOnline.com (and embedded down below) teases a car crash that Jennifer and a post-Endgame, sling-wearing Bruce (MCU vet Mark Ruffalo) get into, during which his very special blood co-mingles with hers.

In the immediate aftermath, Jennifer’s veins are seen pulsating with gamma-radiated goodness. (“She has accidentally taken in the Hulk’s blood,” Maslany spells out in the featurette.)

She-Hulk‘s cast also includes MCU vet Benedict Wong as the Doctor Strange films’ Wong, Tim Roth reprising his The Incredible Hulk role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Jennifer’s BFF, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva) as Amelia, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania, Josh Segarra (Arrow) and Jon Bass (Super Pumped).

