She-Hulk Riles Up The Abomination, Gets a Visit From Wong and Tangles With Daredevil (?) in New Trailer

Legal eagle Jennifer Walters has a major — one might say abominable — conflict of interest in the new trailer for Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In a new trailer released on Saturday as part of Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, Jennifer aka She-Hulk (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) gets some face time with said “conflict” — Emil Blonsky/Abomination, played again by The Incredible Hulk‘s Tim Roth — before receiving a very special visit from the Doctor Strange films’ Wong (Benedict Wong).

And if you look closely at the trailer’s very final moments, a familiar, acrobatic and masked man tumbles over She-Hulk’s head, landing with undeniable elan and brandishing escrima-style sticks…. (Charlie Cox is already officially confirmed to be headlining a Daredevil revival for Disney+; get details.)

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 17, She-Hulk‘s cast also includes MCU vet Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Jennifer’s BFF, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva) as Amelia, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania, Josh Segarra (Arrow) and Jon Bass (Super Pumped).

She-Hulk is the latest in a long line of live-action Marvel series produced for Disney+. Previous releases included WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and the recently ended Ms. Marvel. Still to come are Secret Invasion, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, among other series and holiday specials.