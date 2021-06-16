Disney+ Officially Moves Original Series 'Drop Day' From Friday to Wednesday in Wake of Loki's Record-Setting Launch

For Disney+, Wednesday is officially the new Friday.
In the wake of Loki‘s record-setting midweek launch, Disney+ has decided to abandon its traditional Friday episode “drops” for all of its original series in favor of Wednesday, TVLine has learned. (Disney+ original movies will continue to premiere on Fridays.)
According to Disney+, Loki (which debuted June 9; read our recap) ranks as the streamer’s most-watched premiere.
The new Wednesday game plan is global and will take effect with any series premiering July 1 or later. As a result, the following announced series premiere dates will shift:
* Monsters at Work from July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021
* Turner & Hooch from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021
* Behind the Attraction from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021
* Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life from July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021
* Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021
* The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch 2 from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021
* Growing Up Animal from August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021
* Short Circuit season 2 from July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021
The Mysterious Benedict Society, meanwhile, is still set to bow on Friday, June 25.