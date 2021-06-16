Disney+ Officially Moves Original Series 'Drop Day' From Friday to Wednesday in Wake of Loki's Record-Setting Launch

RELATED STORIES Loki Boss, Star Tom Hiddleston Break Down the Premiere's D.B. Cooper Scene: 'The Mystery Is Solved!'

For Disney+, Wednesday is officially the new Friday.

In the wake of Loki‘s record-setting midweek launch, Disney+ has decided to abandon its traditional Friday episode “drops” for all of its original series in favor of Wednesday, TVLine has learned. (Disney+ original movies will continue to premiere on Fridays.)

According to Disney+, Loki (which debuted June 9; read our recap) ranks as the streamer’s most-watched premiere.

The new Wednesday game plan is global and will take effect with any series premiering July 1 or later. As a result, the following announced series premiere dates will shift:

* Monsters at Work from July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021

* Turner & Hooch from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

* Behind the Attraction from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

* Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life from July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021

* Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

* The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch 2 from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

* Growing Up Animal from August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021

* Short Circuit season 2 from July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021

The Mysterious Benedict Society, meanwhile, is still set to bow on Friday, June 25.