First Kill Cancelled at Netflix

First Kill won’t live forever at Netflix: The streamer has cancelled the teen vampire drama after just one season, according to our sister site Deadline.

Sarah Catherine Hook starred as teen vampire Juliette, who needs to make her first kill to secure her place in her family’s bloodsucking lineage. She also starts having strange feelings for her new classmate Calliope (Imani Lewis), but she doesn’t know that Calliope is… a vampire slayer. Elizabeth Mitchell costarred as Juliette’s mother Margot, with Aubin Wise as Calliope’s mom Talia. Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr. and Jason R. Moore led the supporting cast.

First Kill — based on a short story by celebrated YA author V.E. Schwab, who served as co-creator and showrunner — debuted on Netflix in June with an eight-episode freshman season. The series premiere earned an average reader grade of “C+.”

It joins fellow Netflix casualty The Baby-Sitters Club, which got hit with the cancellation axe in March after two seasons. Netflix also cancelled the superhero drama Raising Dion in April after two seasons.

TVLine's Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.