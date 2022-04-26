Raising Dion Co-Star Announces Show's Cancellation on Social Media

Raising Dion will not live to see a third season, TVLine has confirmed. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Cast member Sammi Haney announced on social media Tuesday that the streamer has pulled the plug on the superhero drama after two seasons.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is cancelled,” the actress, who plays the BFF of Ja’Siah Young’s titular hero, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans. Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

Season 2 was released on Feb. 1.

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion after the latter starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) — a fellow powered kid — a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.