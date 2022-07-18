FBI: Most Wanted Recruits Edwin Hodge to Fill Season 4 Vacancy

FBI: Most Wanted has recruited Edwin Hodge to fill the Season 4 void that was left by Miguel Gomez’s exit. The Most Shocking Exits of 2022 (So Far)

Gomez, who had played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz for two seasons, parted ways with the CBS procedural in early June, the result of what was reported at the time to be a “creative decision.” (In May’s Season 3 finale, Ortiz left the Fugitive Task Force to go back home to L.A. and take care of his sick father.)

Hodge’s TV credits include Good Sam, Mayans M.C., Chicago Fire, For All Mankind and the gone-too-soon SIX. His FBI: Most Wanted character, Ray Cannon, started his career in New Orleans as a cop-turned-junior detective, graduated last year at the top of his class at Quantico (following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps), and recently transferred to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) team from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany.

Hodge’s arrival marks the latest bit of casting news in TV’s well-watched “FBIs” universe. Just last week it was confirmed that Christiane Paul had exited FBI: International after a one-season run and will be succeeded by Eva-Jane Willis, while the mothership’s Missy Peregrym recently shared that, after concluding her maternity leave, she will rejoin the series a few episodes into Season 5, as Maggie.

FBI: Most Wanted‘s fourth season kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 20 on CBS.

Want scoop on any FBI series? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.