FBI: Missy Peregrym Announces Delayed Season 5 Return

FBI star Missy Peregrym — who gave birth to her second child last month — will be back at work on the CBS procedural this fall, albeit a few weeks late.

The actress revealed on Instagram Friday that her current maternity leave will continue until September, at which point she will resume playing Special Agent Maggie Bell. According to sources, that should put Peregrym back on air sometime around mid-fall.

“FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” the actress shared. “I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley welcomed their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6.

FBI set the stage for Peregrym’s maternity leave in last season’s 18th episode when Maggie was injured on the job.

“The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey, it’s going to be a while,” showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine at the time. “When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

In the meantime, Shantel VanSanten (For All Mankind) will continue as Nina up until at least Peregrym returns.

FBI is set to kick off Season 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c.