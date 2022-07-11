Loot Renewed for Season 2

Molly Novak will have a lot more time to spend her Loot: Apple TV+ has renewed the Maya Rudolph-led workplace comedy for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Rudolph stars as Molly, a recently divorced mega-billionaire who finds new purpose when she buddies up with the people who work at a charity foundation run in her name. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) costars as Sofia, who runs the foundation, and Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside) plays Molly’s loyal assistant Nicholas. Nat Faxon plays foundation accountant Arthur, with Ron Funches as Molly’s cousin Howard.

Loot premiered last month on Apple TV+ — TVLine readers gave the first three episodes an average grade of “B+”; read our post-premiere chat with Rudolph here — and its 10-episode freshman season is slated to wrap up on Friday, Aug. 12. Alan Yang (Parks and Recreation) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) serve as co-creators and showrunners.

The streamer also recently renewed the musical comedy Schmigadoon! for a second season, but the Jason Momoa drama See wasn’t so lucky: It’s officially ending after its upcoming third season.

TVLine's Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.