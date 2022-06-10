Schmigadoon! Is Now... Schmicago! Musical Satire Renewed for Season 2 at Apple — Who's New? Who's Returning?

Apple TV+ has booked a return trip to Schmigadoon! Well, sort of. 'Schmigadoon!' Season 1 Burning Qs Answered

The streamer announced Friday that it has renewed the musical satire — but unlike Season 1, which parodied 1940s musicals, Season 2 will lampoon an entirely different era of showtunes. The official logline reveals that, “having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.”

Key and Strong will be joined by new series regulars Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age), while fellow returnees include Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil (who previously played Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago), Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit.

Missing from Season 2’s cast list are Fred Armisen and Liam Quiring-Nkindi, who co-starred in Season 1 as Reverend Howard Layton and Emma’s son Carson.

Schmigadoon!‘s Season 1 finale saw Josh and Melissa reconcile. The outsiders then made their way to the bridge in hopes of returning to their former lives in New York City — but before viewers could see if they crossed over, the finale cut to black.

“It was by design that we don’t cross the bridge,” Key previously told TVLine. “We get a palpable ending, which is to say [Melissa and Josh] have learned the lesson that Schmigadoon has presented to them, but there is more to this place that we haven’t explored. I know for a fact that [series co-creator Cinco Paul] has worked out a Season 2 in his mind, if we’re lucky enough to get a pick-up. The other thing I do know is that Melissa and Josh are [in it].”

Paul concurred, saying only that the story “could continue… there is more.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Schmigadoon!‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to Season 2? Hit the comments and tell us which musicals (beyond Chicago) you’d like to see lampooned.