See to End With Season 3; EP Promises a 'Deeply Satisfying Conclusion' to Apple TV+ Drama — Get Premiere Date

The end’s in sight for Jason Momoa’s See. The Apple TV+ drama will conclude with its previously announced third season, which is set to premiere Friday, Aug. 26. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” showrunner/exec producer Jonathan Tropper said in a statement. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

The final episodes pick up nearly a year after Momoa’s Baba Voss “defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest,” according to the official Season 3 logline. “But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.”

See was among Apple TV+’s first original series, debuting alongside Dickinson, For All Mankind and The Morning Show when the streaming service launched in November 2019. Momoa is already attached to headline another project for Apple: the eight-part limited series Chief of War, which he’ll executive-produce along with fellow See grad Francis Lawrence.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect See‘s imminent demise. Watch a new teaser above, then hit the comments with your reactions to the final-season news.