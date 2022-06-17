Snowpiercer to End With Season 4

Snowpiercer will soon be reaching its final destination: The dystopian thriller’s fourth season will be its last.

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

The post-apocalyptic series’ fourth season is currently in production, and according to the report, the cast’s options were not picked up, hence releasing the actors to book other jobs.

Snowpiercer — which landed a very early Season 4 renewal back in July of 2021 — follows the passengers of a constantly moving train that carries the remains of humanity after the world becomes a frozen wasteland. Based on the 2013 Bong Joon-ho film of the same name, the series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina.

In March, the show added Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) to its roster, in addition to announcing Paul Zbyszewski (Helstrom) as its new showrunner. Zbyszewski has succeeded executive producers Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

The series was set to be TNT’s only remaining scripted original, with Animal Kingdom coming to a close after Season 6. The network was once a scripted powerhouse — home to such series as The Alienist, Claws, The Closer (and its spinoff Major Crimes), the Dallas revival, Falling Skies, Franklin & Bash, The Last Ship, Leverage, The Librarians, Perception and Rizzoli & Isles.

What do you think about Snowpiercer coming to an end, and what do you hope happens in the final season? Sound off by dropping some comments below.