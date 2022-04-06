Animal Kingdom is poised to throw its last punch. TNT announced on Wednesday that the crime-family drama’s sixth and final season will kick off on Sunday, June 19.

Along with the premiere date, the cable network dropped a trailer that was, as you’d hope and expect from the show, fairly brutal. Shots are fired and blows taken as the Codys decide to tackle a $5M job that’ll allow them to start fresh. In other words, as Craig puts it, “it’s showtime.”

It also may be curtains for Pope, whose Season 1 murder of Catherine was discovered in Season 5’s finale. (Refresh your memory with our recap.) Now he’s got a detective sniffing around a case whose trail should’ve been as cold as the deceased’s body. But “we’ve buried enough family,” J intones. “This needs to end.”

Yeah, yeah, but who will be left standing when it does?

Animal Kingdom premiered back in 2016 with Ellen Barkin tackling the role of Cody matriarch Smurf that Yellowstone’s Jacki Weaver had played in the Australian movie on which the series is based and Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as surrogate son Baz. As if to prove that anything could happen on the show, he was killed off in Season 3’s premiere; she, in Season 4’s penultimate episode.

Of the original cast, only Shawn Hatosy (Pope), Ben Robson (Craig) and Jake Weary (Deran) remain. Of course, as EP John Wells told TVLine back in 2019, “This is Animal Kingdom — we don’t expect anybody to be alive by the time we get to the end!”

To watch the trailer, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments: Who you predict will — and won’t — survive the series’ final season?