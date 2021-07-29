Snowpiercer Snags Very Early Season 4 Renewal at TNT — Watch

RELATED STORIES Animal Kingdom Recap: Men of Steal -- Plus, Nicky's Ultimate Fate Revealed

TNT continues to ride the gravy train that is Snowpiercer, renewing post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama for a fourth season.

The early pickup (the show’s third season only recently wrapped production) was announced by leading man Daveed Diggs via an on-set video, which you can watch above.

Season 2 of the dystopian drama ended with the exploding of the XXXL Snowpiercer/Big Alice train into two — and then having the streamlined, 10-car “pirate train” double back to find stranded engineer Melanie Cavill. Alas, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) would discover Melanie didn’t survive her elongated isolation at the research station. (Or did she? As TVLine’s post mortem confirmed, Jennifer Connelly will be back for Season 3.)

Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) will play Asha, though no character details have been made available, while Mike O’Malley (as Roche) and Chelsea Harris (as Mr. Wilford’s right-hand advisor Sykes) have been promoted to series regular.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, in a statement. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season 4.”